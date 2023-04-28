Alcohol/Drugs
Showers and a possible thunderstorm during the evening will give way to mostly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%.
Updated: April 28, 2023 @ 9:05 pm
• Benjie Antonio Harris, 37, Mary James Avenue, was charged with DWI, April 23.
• Jeremy Wayne Khan, 26, National Highway, was charged with felony possessing stolen goods, April 23.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 700 block of Randolph Street, April 19.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1000 block of Blair Street, April 19.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 400 block of Unity Street, April 20.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 800 block of Douglas Drive, April 20.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 700 block of Trotter Street, April 23.
• Police were investigating a report of DWI at an unspecified location on Mary James Avenue, April 23.
• Police were investigating a report of found property at a location in the 8500 block of East Holly Grove Road, April 23.
• Police were investigating a report of possession/concealing stolen property at a location in the 400 block of National Highway, April 23.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 500 block of Tremont Street, April 23.
