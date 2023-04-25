Alcohol/Drugs
• Uthman Ali Abdul-Qahar, 25, Martin Luther King Drive, was charged with simple possession, April 17.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
• Uthman Ali Abdul-Qahar, 25, Martin Luther King Drive, was charged with simple possession, April 17.
Larceny/Theft
• Diaquan Tyrek Canty, 25, Worrell Street, was charged with felony larceny, April 18.
• Raheim Jones, 26, West Main Street, was charged with assault on a female, April 18.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 800 block of Martin Luther King Drive, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of obscene material/pornography exploiting children at a location in the 1100 block of Trinity Street, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of non-residential burglary at a location in the 100 block of Julian Avenue, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of forgery — using/uttering at a location in the 100 block of Rotary Lane, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of found property at a location in the 600 block of Randolph Street, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of shoplifting at a location in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, April 17.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud false pretense at a location in the beginning block of Roselynn Lane, April 18.
• Police were investigating a report of credit card/ATM fraud at a location in the beginning block of West Main Street, April 18.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary at a location in the 1200 block of Hasty School Road, April 18.
• Police were investigating a report of a missing person at a location in the 300 block of Calvin Road, April 18.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny from a motor vehicle at a location in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, April 18.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, April 18.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.