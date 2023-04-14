Charges
• Brandon Edward Hopper, 21, Moore Street, was charged with failure to appear, April 5.
Updated: April 14, 2023 @ 9:32 pm
• Kristin Faith Dunn, 20, Cloniger Drive, was charged with cyberstalking, April 5.
• Eugene Anderson, 42, Middle Avenue, was charged with second-degree trespassing, April 10.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 900 block of Randolph Street, April 5.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 400 block of Hinkle Street, April 5.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 200 block of Arthur Drive, April 5.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary at a location in the beginning block of East Sunrise Avenue, April 5.
• Police were investigating a report of motor vehicle theft at a location in the 1300 block of National Highway, April 10.
• Police were investigating a report of aggravated assault at a location in the 300 block of Washboard Road, April 10.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud — impersonation at a location in the 100 block of Hedrick Drive, April 10.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the 200 block of Old Lexington Road, April 10.
• Police were investigating a report of aggravated assault at a location in the 900 block of Randolph Street, April 10.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1000 block of Trinity Street, April 10.
• Police were investigating a report of a runaway at a location in the 200 block of Old Lexington Road, April 10.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the 1100 block of West Green Street, April 10.
• Police were investigating a report of individual robbery at a location in the 100 block of Myrtle Street, April 10.
