Assault
• David Ross Anderson, 50, National Highway, was charged with assault on a government official, Feb. 26.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
• David Ross Anderson, 50, National Highway, was charged with assault on a government official, Feb. 26.
• Eddie Wayne Fouts, 55, Hasty Hill Road, was charged with felony assault with a deadly weapon serious injury, Feb. 27.
• Forrest Storm Leach, 26, Heitman Road, was charged with simple assault and battery, Feb. 27.
• Antonial Jimell Davis, 40, College and East Guilford streets, was charged with assault on a female, Feb. 27.
• Joshua Miguel Ivester, 26, Cannon Street, was charged with felony breaking and entering, Feb. 26.
• Trey Ellis Jackson, 24, Leonard Street, was charged with a felony weapons violation, Feb. 26.
• Periso R. Ventura-Guichardo, 61, was charged with hit and run, leaving the scene of an accident, Feb. 27.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the 400 block of National Highway, Feb. 26.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 1300 block of National Highway, Feb. 26.
• Police were investigating a report of non-residential burglary at a location in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, Feb. 26.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny of automobile accessories at a location in the 600 block of Fisher Ferry Street, Feb. 27.
• Police were investigating a report of a missing person at a location in the 300 block of Walker Street, Feb. 27.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the beginning block of Cates Avenue, Feb. 27.
• Police were investigating a report of credit card/ATM fraud at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, Feb. 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.