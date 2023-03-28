Drugs/Alcohol
• Mark Randall Martin, 62, Kendall Mill Road, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, March 23.
• James Daniel Wright, 47, Randolph Street, was charged with failure to appear, March 21.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud false pretense at a location in the beginning block of Whitaker Place, March 21.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud false pretense at a location in the 400 block of Randolph Street, March 21.
• Police were investigating a report of non-assaultive child abuse at a location in the 200 block of Virginia Drive, March 22.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny from a motor vehicle at a location in the beginning block of East Guilford Street, March 23.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 1400 block of Baptist Childrens Home Road, March 23.
• Police were investigating a report of aggravated assault at a location in the 300 block of Goforth Drive, March 23.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 700 block of Field Street, March 23.
