Drugs/Alcohol
• Luis Gonzalo Escamilla-Tellez, 18, Hasty School Road, was charged with DWI, March 19.
Larceny/Theft
• Whitney Dare Schatz, 28, National Highway, was charged with larceny, March 19.
• Krissy Lee Milam, 35, North Road, was charged with felony habitual larceny, March 19.
• Skyler Hodges, 27, White Street, was charged with felony transporting stolen property, March 20.
Assault
• Zachary Tyler Cochran, 20, National Highway, was charged with assault on a female, March 20.
• Marqueisha Quincia Delk, 23, Liberty Drive, was charged with assault and battery, March 20.
Other Charges
• Wesley Adam Freedle, 33, Randolph Street, was charged with failure to appear, March 19.
• Kenber Rose McGaha, 21, Randolph Street, was charged with simple affray, March 19.
• Thomas Drake Myers, 22, West Colonial Drive, was charged with failure to appear, March 20.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the beginning block of Unity Street, March 17.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1300 block of National Highway, March 19.
• Police were investigating a report of aggravated assault at a location in the 400 block of Mason Way, March 19.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 200 block of Sam Kinley Drive, March 19.
• Police were investigating a report of resist obstruct delay not aggravated at a location in the 300 block of Council Street, March 19.
• Police were investigating a report of shoplifting at a location in the 1500 block of Liberty Drive, March 19.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the beginning block of West Main Street, March 20.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud false pretense at a location in the 100 block of Wilson Street, March 20.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 400 block of West Holly Hill Road, March 20.
• Police were investigating a report of aggravated assault at a location in the 400 block of National Highway, March 20.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, March 20.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the 1500 block of Liberty Drive, March 20.
• Police were investigating a report of shoplifting at a location in the 1100 block of Randolph Street, March 20.
• Police were investigating a report of simple assault at a location in the 1300 block of National Highway, March 20.
