Larceny/Theft
• Charles Alan Richard, 32, Nance Street, was charged with felony possessing stolen goods, March 15.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
• Charles Alan Richard, 32, Nance Street, was charged with felony possessing stolen goods, March 15.
• Krissy Lee Milam, 35, North Road, was charged with felony habitual larceny, March 15.
• Uniqa Mona Robinson, 29, Arthur Drive, was charged with misuse of 911 emergency system, March 15.
• Police were investigating a report of domestic violence at a location in the 500 block of Roosevelt Street, March 15.
• Police were investigating a report of possession/concealing stolen property at a location in the 700 block of Nance Drive, March 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a non-residential burglary at a location in the 200 block of Forest Drive, March 15.
• Police were investigating a report of misuse of the 911 system at a location in the 200 block of Arthur Drive, March 15.
• Police were investigating a report of welfare fraud at a location in the 1100 block of Lexington Avenue, March 16.
• Police were investigating a report of a credit card/ATM fraud at a location in the 100 block of Holly Hill Road, March 16.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 1000 block of Mendenhall Street, March 16.
• Police were investigating a report of an animal bite at a location in the 900 block of Cardinal Place, March 16.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.