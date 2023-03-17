Larceny/Theft
• Jonathan Travis Byers, 31, Cloniger Drive, was charged with shoplifting, March 13.
Updated: March 17, 2023 @ 8:40 pm
• Sydney Reece Benfield, 18, Laura Lane, was charged with property damage, March 13.
• Christopher Jevon Watkins, 31, National Highway, was charged with felony probation violation, March 14.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 600 block of Randolph Street, March 12.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 100 block of Lakeview Circle, March 13.
• Police were investigating a report of a forcible rape at an unspecified location, March 13.
• Police were investigating a report of resisting arrest at a location in the 400 block of National Highway, March 13.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 100 block of New York Drive, March 13.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the beginning block of East Guilford Street, March 13.
• Police were investigating a report of shoplifting at a location in the beginning block of Cloniger Drive, March 13.
• Police were investigating a report of credit card/ATM fraud at a location in the 1500 block of Liberty Drive, March 14.
