Drugs/Alcohol
• Carrigan Dale Boone, 23, Fisher Ferry Street, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, March 8.
• Austin Douglas McMasters, 26, Fisher Ferry Street, was charged with larceny, March 8.
• Ethan Tyler Shaimir, 18, Winston Street, was charged with larceny, March 9.
• Drequez Daveon Barnes, 19, Winston Street, was charged with larceny, March 9.
• Jose Caraballo Salamo, 36, Randolph Street, was charged with resist, obstruct and delay not aggravated, March 8.
• Christopher Charles Shell, 19, Main Street, was charged with injury to personal property, March 10.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, March 8.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 200 block of Fisher Ferry Street, March 8.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 700 block of Burgin Street, March 8.
• Police were investigating a report of fraud at a location in the 300 block of Randolph Street, March 8.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 800 block of Bowerwood Drive, March 9.
• Police were investigating a report of domestic violence at a location in the 100 block of Sheppard Street, March 9.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 100 block of West Main Street, March 9.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 200 block of West Colonial Drive, March 9.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary at a location in the 900 block of Kenreed Drive, March 9.
• Police were investigating a report of shoplifting at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, March 9.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 100 block of Pine Woods Church Road, March 9.
• Police were investigating a report of property damage at a location in the intersection at Main and Salem streets, March 10.
