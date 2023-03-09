Drugs/Alcohol
• Alexander Demarco Frierson, 25, Unity Street, was charged with felony trafficking drugs, March 7.
• Tony Edward King, 66, Randolph Street, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, March 8.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of property damage at a location in the beginning block of Jennings Street, March 7.
• Police were investigating a report of a motor vehicle theft at a location in the 100 block of Jewel Street, March 7.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 700 block of Liberty Drive, March 7.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 200 block of Pine Street, March 7.
