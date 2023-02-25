Charges
• Adam Spencer Kanoy, 27, Hasty School Road, was charged with breaking and entering, Feb. 15.
• John Delbert Dipper, 74, East Colonial Drive, Thomasville, was charged with indecent exposure, Feb. 15.
• Jason Ryan Gragg, 41, National Highway, was charged with second-degree trespassing, Feb. 15.
• John Wesley Gragg, 41, National Highway, was charged with larceny, Feb. 15.
• Brandon Johnathan Leboeuf, 31, National Highway, was charged with failure to appear, Feb. 15.
• Avery Baxter Leonard, 24, West Colonial Drive, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 16.
• Police were investigating a report of the communication of threats at a location in the 1000 block of Johnsontown Road, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a non-assaultive child abuse at a location in the 1800 block of Augusta Drive, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of residential burglary at a location in the 300 block of Pleasant Grove Church Road, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a indecent exposure at an unspecified location, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny of automobile accessories at a location in the 1100 block of Unity Street, Feb. 15.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 600 block of Elizabeth Street, Feb. 16.
• Police were investigating a report of the a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 600 block of Hasty School Road, Feb. 16.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 1000 block of Randolph Street, Feb. 16.
