Assault
• Wenzhen Weng, 33, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with simple assault, Feb. 13.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Assault
• Wenzhen Weng, 33, Albertson Road, Thomasville, was charged with simple assault, Feb. 13.
Drugs/Alcohol
• Gregory Lee Minton, 55, Julian Avenue, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 13.
• Jason Elmer Todd, 42, Randolph Street, Thomasville, was charged with felony possession of a controlled substance, Feb. 13.
• Tracey Yvonne Jackson, 59, Pineywood Road, Thomasville, was charged with felony trafficking a controlled substance, Feb. 14.
• Frederick Maurice Wright, 49, Bowerwood Drive, Thomasville, was charged with felony trafficking a controlled substance, Feb. 14.
Other charges
• Alexander Thomas Kovack, 20, High Street, Thomasville, was charged with communicating threats, Feb. 12.
• Lakeshia Carol Robinson, 32, West Main Street, Thomasville, was charged with hit-and-run property damage, Feb. 12.
Incidents
• Police were investigating a report of the communication of threats at a location in the 600 block of High Street, Feb. 12.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug/narcotic violation at a location in the 800 block of Julian Avenue, Feb. 13.
• Police were investigating a report of larceny at a location in the 500 block of Albertson Road, Feb. 13.
• Police were investigating a report of a drug overdose at a location in the 400 block of National Highway, Feb. 13.
• Police were investigating a report of a simple assault at a location in the 200 block of Albertson Road, Feb. 13.
• Police were investigating a report of vandalism at a location in the 800 block of Randolph Street, Feb. 14.
• Police were investigating a report of the communication of threats at a location in the 100 block of Hasty Hill Road, Feb. 14.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.