THOMASVILLE — Pelican’s Snoballs, 402 Lexington Ave., has been named May Business of the Month by the Thomasville Beautification Committee. The business is owned by Joe Bolick and has been in operation for one month.
The business has recently added a bar area, string lights, outdoor seating, umbrellas, paint, signage, games and other lighting. It serves more than 100 flavors of original New Orleans-style shaved ice. It also offers dye-free and sugar-free options, as well as many toppings. Tax is included in the price.
