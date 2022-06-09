DAVIDSON COUNTY — Now in the fourth year of a comprehensive pay study, Davidson County employees with several years of experience working in emergency services can expect to see movement in salaries, according to county staff.
Projection models utilized by County Manager Casey Smith at the most recent commissioners meeting indicated that the scale for several positions could move to keep up with changing rates in surrounding areas. For the first three years of the pay study the county took a look at starting pay, where job classes began in comparison to competing counties. In year four the county is evaluating existing employee pay compression, an issue that can occur when newly hired, less experienced employees earn close to what current employees make.
Most recently, county staff has explored measures necessary to prevent starting pay from considerably outpacing more experienced employees.
Certain positions were given pay bumps in the first three years based on the study’s findings. Examples of part-time EMTs leaving the department for higher paying positions at department stores were shared with commissioners.
“For that particular service, it’s probably a little bit more of A) a challenge and B) a necessity to have them,” Smith said of the part-time first responders. “This is an opportunity to atleast get the EMTs to a place where the department store’s not at a number higher.”
Among the examples provided, the current salary average for a paramedic with four years of experience could see a jump from $41,127 to $43,237 with the pay study numbers, and an additional bump to $44,612 with the county’s annual cost-of-living adjustment.
Similarly, in law enforcement, the average salary for the county’s “Deputy I” position could rise from $41,327 to $43,263, which would nearly match the current rate for Rowan County, one of the region’s best-paying employers at the position.
The Deputy III position in Davidson County is slightly above the area average — Forsyth County notwithstanding — with someone at 12 years of service currently sitting at $49,040. That number may advance to $53,532 with pay study and cost-of-living adjustment increases.
“Deputy III is a little bit above the average, and I would expect that because we did an adjustment last summer,” Smith said. “Forsyth’s jumped out a little bit ahead, and if what they say is true, Rowan could make a move.”
Projections in Rowan County expect to see salaries in certain positions rise as much as 9.5% in the coming years.
Sergeants with 15 years of experience at the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office are at $57,967 now, with that number projected to increase to $63,039. Lieutenants with 19 years of service currently average $66,546, with projected increases of $73,154 expected. Current captains could soon see their average 17th year salary go from $74,716 to $81,620, also factoring cost-of-living adjustments.
Smith proposes a $2 million contingency to cover the fourth year of the pay study in this year’s budget, which also includes a 14% increase in employee group insurance costs to cover “high cost” claims.
Much of the pay study’s allocation will focus considerably on years of service, and Smith assured commissioners that a majority of the resources at the county’s disposal will be allocated with those individuals past the midpoint in mind.
According to the study, 496 county employees possess fewer than 11 years of experience. A total of 88 have 11-15 years; 76 employees are at 16-20 years; 69 employees are at 21-25 years; and 48 employees are at 26 or more.
All pay adjustments are subject to commissioners’ approval during each year’s budget cycle. The above figures are based on the numbers provided by county staff, using pay study calculations based on a 30-year career midpoint.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
