THOMASVILLE — Providence Grove spoiled the debut for first-year East Davidson head coach Brock Edwards on Friday, shutting the Golden Eagles out in the second half en route to a 24-7 win in the season opener for both teams.
Providence Grove tailback Logan Fox carried the load for the Patriots, rushing for 147 yards on 32 attempts and finding the end zone once. James Ellis also threw for a touchdown and intercepted a pair of passes as a premier two-way player for PG.
It was the unforced errors, however, that Edwards said his team has got to get cleaned up.
“You don’t overcome as many turnovers as we had tonight,” Edwards said. “We played great for three and a half quarters and then, all of a sudden, it came off the rails. It seemed like most positive gains we had, we got called for a penalty. A block in the back or a blindside block, you can’t overcome those mistakes, no matter how good of a football team you are. And I still think we’re a good football team.
“The good news is, it’s the first game of the year and we’ve got nine more. We’ve gotta grow up as kids, grow up as coaches, grow up as a program.”
East got off to an inauspicious start, but appeared to have righted the ship late in the first half.
Both teams began the contest by exchanging three-and-outs on their opening possessions, and East Davidson’s Ty Johnson blocked a 39-yard field goal attempt by the Patriots to keep the visitors off the scoreboard in the first quarter. The Eagles’ momentum was short lived, however, as a promising drive was cut short by an interception at the Providence Grove 6 yard line by Ellis.
Nine plays later, Ellis — who also doubles as the Patriots’ senior signal caller — cashed in on his forced turnover, tossing a 36-yard touchdown with 2:38 remaining in the first quarter to make the score 8-0 following a successful 2-point conversion. Ellis once again punctuated an East Davidson drive in the second quarter with a pick, his second of the half.
East appeared to have scored its first touchdown in the second quarter when junior quarterback Tegin Hedrick had his 36-yard touchdown pass called back on a holding penalty. That possession stalled as Eris Romero’s 52-yard field goal attempt came up short, and the score remained 7-0 until midway through the second.
Fox then broke a 66-yard run with 6:52 until halftime to put his team up 14-0. East answered on the ensuing drive by stringing together a seven-play, 80-yard sequence capped by Brogan Hill’s 16-yard touchdown run. With that score, the Eagles narrowed the deficit to 14-7, where the scoreboard remained at the half.
After halftime, however, a pick-six by Malachi Combo put the game out of reach with 10:20 remaining in the fourth quarter, and Tucker Batton tacked on a field goal with 4:45 to go.
“I felt like in the third quarter, something happened with our program, and we lost a little bit of discipline,” Edwards said. “We got penalties for unsportsmanlike character, and you can’t overcome stuff like that. I think that’s the most disappointing thing of the whole night.”
East (0-1) will travel to Wheatmore in Week 2, while the Patriots (1-0) play at Southern Guilford.
