THOMASVILLE — Providence Grove spoiled the debut for first-year East Davidson head coach Brock Edwards on Friday, shutting the Golden Eagles out in the second half en route to a 24-7 win in the season opener for both teams.

Providence Grove tailback Logan Fox carried the load for the Patriots, rushing for 147 yards on 32 attempts and finding the end zone once. James Ellis also threw for a touchdown and intercepted a pair of passes as a premier two-way player for PG.