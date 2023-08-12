THOMASVILLE — Patrick (Pat) White, of Thomasville, NC, passed from this life to be with our Lord on July 23, 2023, at Hospice Home, High Point, NC.

He was born in Oscoda, MI, in the middle of a blizzard, in an empty Army hospital at the end of World War II on April 25, 1945. The doctor did not expect him to survive the night, but he did and we were blessed with