THOMASVILLE — Tucked into the back corner of Pastor Cassie McIntosh Overcash’s home is a small makeshift pottery studio. Amid the wiggling excitement of her two dogs, there are stacks of mugs, tiny houses and dishes waiting to be finished. Glazes, brushes, and even a kiln live in the at-home studio.
Overcash was called to ministry during her sophomore year of college, but she was called to pottery when working on her master’s degree.
Originally pursuing a degree in nursing, Overcash was required to take a religion course, and it just felt right, she said.
She has now been the sole pastor at Grace Lutheran Church in Thomasville since 2018. When she isn’t working at the church or spending time with her husband and dogs, she spends her time making pottery. She took part in a 2010 public art program while in South Carolina for her master’s degree in divinity. It was the best outlet for stress, she said.
Overcash spends 10 to 12 hours a week on her pottery, although she wishes she could take more time for it. It usually ends up being a lot of late nights or early mornings, she said.
Because her work as a pastor can be extremely emotionally taxing, pottery allows her to let go and put her passion into a creative outlet. She said she loves dedicating her time to others through ministry, but her art allows her to make time for herself.
Her pottery has now grown into a “micro business,” as she likes to call it. Under the name of Reformation Creations, Overcash sells various items, including small, handcrafted farm animals, replicas of houses, bowls, mugs, and even earrings.
“I create art for everyone at all prices,” Overcash said.
Ten% from all pottery sales are donated to send underprivileged kids to camp.
Even though she sells her pottery to cover the costs of supplies, the favorite pieces she has created have been gifts for loved ones.
“I even made this really big bowl that will be the baptismal a church my friend is starting,” Overcash said.
As Overcash looks to the future, she could see herself combining her art and ministry possibly pursuing a type of art therapy. Her main goal is to “bring more people to art.”
She recently taught her second pottery class ever. She hopes to continue teaching and share her love of pottery with her congregation.
Overcash wants to show others that you don’t have to be perfect to pursue art. She states that she is still learning as well. She is starting to explore different types of pottery and constantly improving.
“Art is really for everyone,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.