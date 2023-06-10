THOMASVILLE — Tucked into the back corner of Pastor Cassie McIntosh Overcash’s home is a small makeshift pottery studio. Amid the wiggling excitement of her two dogs, there are stacks of mugs, tiny houses and dishes waiting to be finished. Glazes, brushes, and even a kiln live in the at-home studio.

Overcash was called to ministry during her sophomore year of college, but she was called to pottery when working on her master’s degree.