DAVIDSON COUNTY — Do you live in Davidson County and plan on taking a trip abroad?
The Davidson County Clerk of Court’s Office is making it easier for you to get the proper documentation.
Davidson County Clerk of Court Sandie Tysinger Chappell and her staff are hosting a “Passport Day” on Saturday, March 18, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., in the Davidson County Courthouse at 110 W. Center St., Lexington. Free parking is located directly beside the courthouse.
The event is designed to make it easier for residents who plan on traveling abroad and find it difficult to come to the clerk’s office during normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Residents who are U.S. citizens will receive passport information and can apply for their passport at the event. According to the Passport Services Division of the U.S. Department of State, applicants can expect to receive their passports in approximately eight to 11 weeks for routine service and about five to seven weeks for expedited service. Officials recommend those who wish to receive their passport in less than 10 to 12 weeks should pay the additional $60 expedited service fee.
The fee for a passport book for ages 16 and over is $130 for routine service and $209.53 for expedited service. For ages 15 and under, the fee for routine service is $100 and $179.53 for expedited service. Passport cards with routine processing times for ages 16 and older are $30 and $90 for expedited service. For ages 15 and under, the fee for routine service is $15 and $75 for expedited service. Each of the fees must be paid by personal check or money order.
There is also a $35 processing fee for any of the above services, which can be paid in cash or by money order or credit/debit card.
Applicants must bring a certified copy of their birth certificate, driver’s license and passport photos.
All applications must be completed in black ink and can be downloaded at www.travel.state.gov.
For more information, call 336-242-6707.
