DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Piedmont Regional Authority for Transportation will expand service this summer on a mass transit bus route serving Davidson County.
On July 31, PART will launch four extra bus service runs on the Route 9 Davidson County Greensboro Express service. The route runs out of Greensboro’s Galyon Depot.
Stops on Route 9 include the Thomasville Park & Ride lot; the High Point Depot; Guilford Technical Community College’s High Point Campus; Market Street at Greene Street in downtown Greensboro; the University of North Carolina at Greensboro stop at Gate City Boulevard; and Coliseum Drive at Freeman Mill Road in Greensboro.
The added run times depart Greensboro’s Galyon Depot at 7:30 a.m, 9:30 a.m., 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.