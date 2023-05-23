THOMASVILLE — A proud group of servicemen and women will gather once again next week to honor the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
Starting at 9 a.m. on May 29, the N.C. Memorial Day Parade will continue a tradition started by two Thomasville residents who retired from their service in the military and began working toward honoring the memory of fallen veterans. Founded by the late Hubert Leonard and his brother Joe Leonard, the event is hosted by the Memorial Day Parade Committee and has been held annually for 37 years.
The parade ends at Cushwa Stadium with words and salutes of commemoration, culminating in a paratrooper drop-in.
“The ceremony is pretty spectacular,” said Thomasville City Councilman and parade chairman Hunter Thrift. “I would like to encourage everyone to participate.”
This year’s Memorial Day Parade in Thomasville is the first without both Hubert and Joe Leonard. Joe Leonard died two months ago at the age of 86.
The 2023 event, however, will not be the first without a Leonard in a place of prominence. Glenn Ray Leonard, a World War II veteran and brother of Hubert and Joe, is this year’s grand marshal.
Hubert Leonard rose through the ranks during a 43-year military career and served as adjutant general of the North Carolina National Guard. In 1991, President Bill Clinton named him a civilian aide to the Secretary of the Army.
Following his military career, he served as Thomasville mayor who, together with his brother, began the tradition that became one of the largest of its kind in America.
Hubert Leonard passed away in 2018. Before he did, he left a legacy for the city’s war veterans. For the better part of four decades, Thomasville has been the standard bearer for honoring fallen military personnel in the southeast region of the United States.
The event for which the Leonard brothers are known began with a half-dozen people clearing honeysuckles and weeds from around a veteran’s monument near Cushwa Stadium. A marching parade from the Big Chair to the monument was formed, and each year, the parade drew more and more people.
The N.C. Memorial Day Parade has been a fixture for the entire region and one of the city’s biggest draws of the year. Over the decades, Joe Leonard became CEO of the event and continued to help grow it, earning the praise of his peers in Thomasville government, residents and visitors each year.
“He was instrumental in starting those activities,” Thomasville Mayor Raleigh York Jr. said. “For many of the last 30 years, he was CEO of the parade. That’s something that was really close to his heart and mine, too. That’s where I really got to know Joe was through that committee. I appreciate his leadership on that committee for all those many years.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.