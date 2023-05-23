THONWS-05-24-23 MEMORIAL PARADE.jpg

The annual N.C. Memorial Day Parade in Thomasville is set for Monday, May 29, at 9 a.m.

 FILE | HPE

THOMASVILLE — A proud group of servicemen and women will gather once again next week to honor the lives of those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Starting at 9 a.m. on May 29, the N.C. Memorial Day Parade will continue a tradition started by two Thomasville residents who retired from their service in the military and began working toward honoring the memory of fallen veterans. Founded by the late Hubert Leonard and his brother Joe Leonard, the event is hosted by the Memorial Day Parade Committee and has been held annually for 37 years.

