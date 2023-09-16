SILVER VALLEY

Customers can fill up not only their vehicle’s gas tank but also their tummies at the Patriot Market in southern Davidson County since Pantry Fried Chicken opened inside the convenience store on Sept. 8.

Jill Doss-Raines is The Dispatch trending topics and personality profiles senior reporter and is always looking for tips about businesses and entertainment events, secret and new menu items and interesting people in Davidson County. Contact me at jill.doss-raines@the-dispatch.com.