WELCOME — A 2-0 overtime win over North Davidson assured Ledford its share of a conference championship Wednesday as the Panthers polished off a season in which the Panthers did not have a loss on its record.
In the first extra session, Bryson Sims broke a scoreless tie with a goal with 4:18 remaining in the initial OT period. Camden Way then added an insurance goal with 48 seconds left in the second overtime. Despite North’s tenacious defensive effort, the Panthers were able to scratch out enough to get the win.
It was Ledford’s second overtime contest in 24 hours, as the team emerged from Tuesday night’s Asheboro matchup with a 1-1 tie.
“We knew they were going to play real defensive, and coming off of last night, our legs were shot,” Panthers coach John Blake said. “I thought they played really, really well defensively, and we couldn’t get a rhythm in the first half. We didn’t possess the ball, but once we started possessing the ball and linking passes together, especially in the second part of that second half, we kind of took over.”
Ledford nearly didn’t need overtime to finish the Black Knights, as Carson Ray’s shot centered the crossbar with 37 minutes to go in regulation, preserving a scoreless tie. Again with 8:48 remaining, an athletic save from North’s keeper ensured the squads would need the extra sessions to determine a winner.
The tie against Asheboro was their second of the year, with the teams’ first meeting on Oct. 6 also going two extra sessions without a winner, that one a 0-0 final. Blake recounted his team’s accomplishments after the game against North, expressing a confidence in the team that they have proven capable of beating outstanding clubs.
“This team tied for the conference championship, hasn’t been beaten in the conference in three years and won three in a row,” Blake said. “This team wasn’t expected to do that. It’s been great for us as a program, but these boys deserve it. They’ve worked their butts off.”
Ledford (15-2-3, 8-0-2 Mid-Piedmont 3-A) now prepares for the postseason, where the program has shown it can have success as road warriors. In March, the team secured a home playoff victory, then reeled off wins away from home against Forest Hills and Foard before finally falling to Hibriten in the fourth round.
“We’re second [seeded] going into the playoffs, which we don’t mind. We did it last year,” Blake said. “We went on the road and we’ve played a really tough nonconference [schedule] at Watauga and West Forsyth. I think we’re prepared. We can beat anybody on any given day on any field. We’re ready to go; we’ve just got to truck through it.”
