WALLBURG — Ledford continued its winning ways in the 3-A state playoffs Friday, notching a 2-1 victory over Tuscola to advance to the third round.
Gabe Barker started the game for Ledford and tossed five scoreless innings, surrendering only one hit and striking out four to take home the win. The Panthers (20-4) overcame three errors and four free passes to move past the Mountaineers, who pushed back in the game’s later innings to put a scare in the 3-A West’s No. 1 seed.
Kevin Villaman stranded runners on first and second to end the threat in the seventh inning, completing those anxious moments with requisite poise.
“I think it’s just taking pride in what you do,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said of the difference between narrow late-season losses the Panthers sustained and postseason victories they have been able to secure. “We come out here every day, we spend long hours, and you’ve gotta want it more than the guy in the other jersey.”
Ledford was scheduled to face North Iredell, the 3-A West’s No. 24 seed, in the third round on Tuesday. The Raiders put together a pair of wins that at least on paper might have come as a surprise to casual onlookers.
In a loaded Foothills 3-A Conference, North Iredell entered the playoffs as the sixth team from the conference to make it into the bracket after posting a losing league record at 6-8. Now 14-11 overall entering the third round, the Raiders were set to square off with the Panthers following a 9-7 victory at Parkwood and a 1-0 home shutout of Northwest Cabarrus.
Ledford secured a third home playoff game to start the playoffs by stringing together just enough hits in the third inning to skirt past the Mountaineers. Devin Villaman set the table with a leadoff walk in the third, stole second base and came around to score on sophomore Wilmer Martinez’s RBI single to open the scoring.
Fellow sophomore Kelvyn Paulino followed with an RBI single of his own, making the advantage 2-0. There were tense moments in the top of the sixth when Tuscola’s Evan Conner lined a ball into left field. The ball was misplayed, which allowed a runner to score from second base.
Kevin Villaman wriggled free from that jam and did so once again in the seventh to preserve the Panthers’ one-run win.
