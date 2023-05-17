WALLBURG — Ledford continued its winning ways in the 3-A state playoffs Friday, notching a 2-1 victory over Tuscola to advance to the third round.

Gabe Barker started the game for Ledford and tossed five scoreless innings, surrendering only one hit and striking out four to take home the win. The Panthers (20-4) overcame three errors and four free passes to move past the Mountaineers, who pushed back in the game’s later innings to put a scare in the 3-A West’s No. 1 seed.

Trending Videos