ASHEBORO — Ledford fans could have been forgiven for assuming the Panthers would enter their crucial set with North Davidson the last week of the regular season unbeaten in league play.
Asheboro had just one victory against a league opponent entering play Friday night in seven tries. Though the Blue Comets narrowly missed a stunner in a 1-0 final at Ledford three days prior, it might have seemed to some merely the wakeup call the Panthers needed after being largely untested through seven conference games.
Then again, there’s a reason the old sports adage has survived all these years. That’s why they play the games.
Ledford surrendered a one-lead Friday night in the bottom of the seventh and Asheboro walked off the Panthers, 5-4, in the shocker of the Mid-Piedmont 3-A season.
“We got caught pretty good twice this week, so I don’t know what a better wake-up call is for these guys,” Ledford coach Kevin Goss said. “They wanted it more than we did tonight, and they took it to us pretty good.”
Two-way performances stood out for Asheboro on a night when Davis Gore and Tanner Marsh each homered and combined to pitch all seven innings for the Comets (9-10, 2-6 MPC). Marsh hit a solo shot in the bottom of the first to open the scoring, and Gore’s two-run blast in the third staked the home team to a 3-0 lead.
The Panthers came roaring back for four runs in the fourth, and Barker nearly clawed his way through the fifth on the mound. After securing the first two outs of the inning, he allowed two to reach base. Bryce England came on in relief and struck out the only batter he faced in the fifth to end the frame and preserve a one-run lead.
“I thought Gabe battled through, gave us a chance, got us back in the lead while he was still out there,” Goss said. “We came to get him in a spot, and Bryce does his job [in the fifth], but we didn’t finish sharp. It shows in a conference game when you’re on the road.”
The Panthers couldn’t add on to their lead, and barring the four-run fourth, were shut out by the Comets. Marsh alone struck out nine Ledford hitters through four innings, allowing just one earned.
Ledford also fell flat Wednesday against Uwharrie Charter after a run of 14 straight wins for the Panthers (15-3, 7-1 MPC).
“Just a bunch of uninspired baseball,” Goss said. “We were throwing away ABs early and just kind of going through the motions. That starts at the top with me. I’ve gotta find a way to get them back energized. We’ve tried a couple different things, and nothing seems to be working. We’ve got to find a way to score runs.”
Ledford closes the regular season at home with North Davidson. Both teams entered Tuesday’s game in Welcome tied with matching 7-1 league records. Check back in Saturday’s TIMES for complete coverage of the two-game set with the Black Knights.
“Everything we want to accomplish this season is still in front of us,” Goss said. “We’re not going to throw it away after two games. It’s a big deal, and we don’t want to dismiss it, but obviously we’ve found a way to win a couple ball games this year. We’ve just got to get back to it.”
