ASHEBORO — Ledford fans could have been forgiven for assuming the Panthers would enter their crucial set with North Davidson the last week of the regular season unbeaten in league play.

Asheboro had just one victory against a league opponent entering play Friday night in seven tries. Though the Blue Comets narrowly missed a stunner in a 1-0 final at Ledford three days prior, it might have seemed to some merely the wakeup call the Panthers needed after being largely untested through seven conference games.

