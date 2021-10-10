TROY — A week after Ledford football sustained its first defeat of the 2021 season, the Panthers were able to rebound from that loss to Central Davidson in a 31-14 victory over Montgomery Central last week.
Nathan Carr completed 17-of-23 passes for 281 yards and accounted for two of his team’s four touchdowns, one passing and one rushing. Owen Finley caught a touchdown pass and returned a fumble for a score, providing the Panthers with the cushion they needed.
Though his team came away with the win, Ledford coach Chris Doby was mostly disappointed in his team’s effort and believes his squad must ramp up its performance this week against Oak Grove as it returns home to face the Grizzlies.
“I think we came with the intention of playing a good football game, but I don’t think we accomplished playing a good football game,” Doby said. “I’m not going to take anything away from them. That team fought, that team never gave up. I told them we were too inconsistent. We’d make a big play, big play, give up a play. … Then we’d have to make a big play again to get ourselves out of whatever hole we had dug in.
“To me, it’s a night that we’re going to have to learn from, just like last Friday.”
Doby referenced the 46-34 loss to Central, which began with a 32-14 halftime deficit before a furious rally fell short. On the heels of the team’s first unfavorable outcome, Ledford’s performance against Montgomery Central indicated a short week hampered its ability to prepare for the Timberwolves. The Panthers announced Tuesday that the varsity game had been moved up to Thursday from its original date on Friday.
“Playing tonight wasn’t in the plans,” Doby said. “We lost a day of preparation. I’m not going to make excuses. We’ve got to make plays whenever they say it’s time to kick off, and we’ve got to make that decision.”
A slow start was mitigated with 44 seconds to play in the first quarter when Finley scooped up a Timberwolves’ fumble and rumbled 35 yards into the end zone for Ledford’s first score. A 66-yard catch and run by Nic Morgan in the second set up a 6-yard connection from Carr to Finley to make the score 17-0 at the break.
In the second half, Montgomery Central fought back, getting on the board midway through the third with a 41-yard touchdown reception from Ziquan Smith. Unfortunately for the hosts, it took less than three minutes for the Panthers to march right back down the field for a touchdown with 4:42 remaining in the third.
Cory Cranford would later get into the end zone on a 3-yard touchdown plunge late in the fourth quarter to put the game on ice for good.
Doby noted that his team is capable of showing the resolve necessary to overcome adversity and uncertainty, particularly with scheduling. It wasn’t the first time the Panthers have won after not playing the expected opponent on the expected date. In Week 2, Ledford’s scheduled game against West Davidson was cancelled due to COVID-19-related issues, instead becoming a game on the same day with Walkertown.
“There’s been a couple of times this year when we’ve had … 36 hours at the most,” Doby said of preparation time. “We found out we were playing Walkertown … and we came out and played our hind end off. Where is that fire every day? It’s a look in the mirror. Are we going to be the best we can be every day and every play? I told them I’m happy with the win, it’s better than the alternative, but we’ve got a lot of work to do.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
