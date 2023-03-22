WALLBURG — Ledford baseball continues to find new ways to win this season and have developed a knack for the comeback.
That was on full display once again Thursday night as the Panthers overcame a five-run deficit to defeat West Davidson 7-6 in nine innings at Gary Hinkle Field. The team’s third win in three days came after victories over North Surry and Northern Guilford.
Thursday’s installment wasn’t without its difficulties, as Ledford (7-1) fell behind 5-0 in the top of the first. Despite the setbacks from the outset, the home team wouldn’t quit and managed to secure a victory in extras.
“Credit to our guys,” Goss said. “We had to battle all night and just string together hits. It seemed we found guys where they were standing and couldn’t get anything to drop.”
That was the case for most of the night, but the team got a huge lift from a senior two-way star on the mound and in the box. Jadden Rodriguez tossed three scoreless frames in relief during the middle innings to keep Ledford in the game while the Panthers were trailing. His efforts held the score at 6-2 until the bats got going again in the sixth inning.
In the bottom of the sixth, it was Rodriguez himself who started things off. He hit a single and stole second base to get in scoring position. Bryce England then drove him in on an RBI single to cut the deficit to three runs.
Angel Pichardo singled in the ensuing at bat. When the throw from West Davidson came into third base too hot to handle, the ball got away and another run scampered home. Though Pichardo was out at third trying to pick up yet another extra base on the error, the damage had already been done, and the score at the end of six stood at 6-4.
Once more Rodriguez was equal to the task in the seventh, shutting down the Dragons and sending it to the bottom half of the inning.
“Third game in three days, so it was Johnny-all staff tonight, and if anybody had to shine a light, it was Jadden Rodriguez,” Goss said. “He’s our everyday right fielder, and he just comes in and throws three shutout innings.
“He was able to kind of hold serve there and answer some stressful innings.”
A one-out rally began in the seventh with a Wilmer Martinez walk. Lucas Riley ripped an RBI double to cut the Dragon advantage to one, which Rodriguez quickly erased with an RBI double of his own.
That was enough to extend the game to extras. Both teams exchanged scoreless half-innings, leaving it to the ninth to determine a winner. After beginning the ninth inning with a pair of base runners and no outs, West (0-5) was shut out thanks to a double play and a play at the plate. Ledford catcher Ayden Wall cut down a runner trying to score on a wild pitch to end the top of the ninth, his second pivotal putout to end an inning.
The bottom half saw the Panthers walk the bases loaded, and Bryce England finished off the comeback with a sacrifice fly.
“The want-to from this group,” Goss said. “As much as we struggled on the mound, we had some shining moments. All in all, all I asked them to do is compete today. Anytime you find a win on a three-game week, it’s hard to be too upset. But we’ve got to clean some of this stuff up before conference play next week.”
