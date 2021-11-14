WALLBURG — A road trip to Dudley High School may have spelled the end of Ledford’s football season, but the Panthers were able to accomplish several preseason objectives in the opening chapter of Chris Doby’s tenure as head coach.
Playing in a new-look Mid-Piedmont 3-A Conference, Ledford clinched a playoff berth and secured a first-round victory over Central Davidson before ultimately coming up short in a 53-10 defeat at the hands of Dudley. An eight-win season yielded successful outcomes over North Stanly, Walkertown, East Davidson, Providence Grove, Clinton, Montgomery Central, Asheboro and the Spartans.
Junior signal caller Nathan Carr threw for 2,334 yards and 21 touchdowns against just six interceptions in a calendar year that saw him take over as starting quarterback in the spring. He also ran for 721 yards and 11 touchdowns as one of the team’s two leading rushers. The other, sophomore Alex Sanford, accumulated 943 yards and 11 touchdowns of his own.
The Panthers will graduate a number of team leaders, including Owen Finley and Nic Morgan. Both filled the roles assigned to them before the season started. Doby outlined duties that would be imperative to the team’s success, and each contributed on both sides of the ball, contributing a total of 1,457 all-purpose yards between them.
“They’re going to have to be warriors,” Doby said of Finley and Morgan before the season. “They’re going to have to play a lot on both sides of the ball, and in special teams. Those are the key guys I see that are going to have to help us.”
Just as Doby described, Asheboro and Montgomery Central were must-win games. The team delivered, combining to win those games 73-21. Bouncing back from a trio of tough losses to Central, Oak Grove and North Davidson, the Panthers avenged the 46-34 loss in the regular season, handing the Spartans a season-ending 28-21 defeat.
The 296 rushing yards allowed Friday by the Panthers were the most this season, though they came from one of the favorites to win a state 3-A title. A ferocious opponent, Dudley sacked Carr eight times thanks to a formidable front seven.
The upperclassman will return next year as the unquestioned leader of a team that proved it can be competitive with the upper-tier teams in its conference.
