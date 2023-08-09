THOMASVILLE — If you’ve taken a stroll in downtown Thomasville lately, you’ve likely noticed pianos that have been turned into works of art.
Those pianos will be at the forefront on Friday as a local nonprofit hosts a street festival bringing together art, music and fun.
The Painted Piano Festival, sponsored by PACE Downtown, will be held in the downtown area 4-6 p.m. The festival will kick off with a piano decuple, with 10 pianists playing the same song on 10 pianos. The event also will feature street art, face painting, storytelling and food trucks, and the public is encouraged to shop at local downtown businesses throughout the event.
The event also will celebrate 60 years of the Miss Thomasville pageant. Sharon Finch, who was Miss NC in 1964, will be present in full regalia. Miss Thomasville 200, Dana Downing Lilly, will play the first song on a piano dedicated to Miss Thomasville.
The intent of the festival is to bring people to downtown Thomasville, said Priscilla Oldaker, vice president of PACE, or People Achieving Community Enhancement, a local nonprofit dedicated to revitalizing Thomasville’s downtown historic district. She was inspired to create the Thomasville event after seeing a similar painted pianos project in Salisbury.
She said artists are invited to the event to stay and play on any of the pianos.
The Thomasville painted piano project started this summer and includes 10 pianos on Main and Salem streets. Each piano was donated, and all of the artists were volunteers, as were people in the community who helped transport the heavy pianos.
Many of the pianos are painted to somewhat match the stores near where they’re placed. Main Street Cone & Coffee features a piano covered with sweet treats. The Your Song Sound Exchange record store has a psychedelic piano with bright colors and designs reminiscent of the 1970s.
