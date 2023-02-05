THOMASVILLE — Last week Old Dominion Freight Line announced a change in leadership as part of the company’s long-term succession plan to develop leaders from within the organization.
President and CEO Greg Gantt will retire from the Thomasville-based trucking company June 30 and be replaced by Chief Operating Officer Marty Freeman.
Gantt joined the company in 1994 and was promoted to his current position in 2015. Freeman joined Old Dominion Freight Line in 1992 and has served as one of its top-level executives since 2011.
“It has been a privilege to serve Old Dominion as president and CEO, and I am pleased that the board has elected Marty to succeed me upon my retirement,” Gantt, who will remain on the company’s board of directors, said in a news release. “Marty and I have worked closely together for most of my career, and he is an exceptional leader and champion of Old Dominion.”
The company made the announcement at the same time it posted its fourth-quarter earnings, in which it reported $6.26 billion in total revenue for 2022, which was a 19.1% increase, and $1.377 billion in net income, an increase of 33.1% compared to 2021.
Gantt said both were company records for annual revenue and profitability.
“On behalf of our board of directors and the entire company, I want to thank Greg for his leadership and his numerous contributions and accomplishments at Old Dominion,” said Executive Chairman David Congdon. “Greg has been a visionary leader and a steward of the company’s unique culture.”
The company reported that its average employee count as of the end of 2022 was 23,799, up 0.8% from the prior year.
Gantt said more than 1,300 truck drivers have graduated from Old Dominion Freight Line’s in-house truck driving school with their commercial driver’s licenses over the past two years.
A Greensboro native, Freeman has nearly 40 years of experience in the transportation industry.
“I am honored and excited to serve as Old Dominion’s next president and CEO. I thank Greg for his outstanding leadership, as well as David and the rest of the board for their confidence, guidance and support,” he said.
