THOMASVILLE — Thomasville-based trucking company Old Dominion Freight Line has set the baseline bid for the 166 terminals of bankrupt trucking firm Yellow Corp.
Old Dominion has bid $1.5 billion, according to a filing Friday in U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware. That exceeds a $1.3 billion bid from Estes Express Lines.
Old Dominion’s bid is now the “stalking horse” bid that any other company wanting to buy Yellow’s terminals would have to beat.
Old Dominion currently owns more than 250 terminals across the U.S.
Yellow Corp. filed for bankruptcy protection Aug. 6 after years of financial struggles and growing debt, marking a significant shift for the U.S. transportation industry and shippers nationwide.
The Chapter 11 bankruptcy comes just three years after Yellow received $700 million in pandemic-era loans from the federal government. Yellow will liquidate, and the U.S. will join other creditors hoping to recover what they are owed by Yellow.
As of late March, Yellow had outstanding debt of about $1.5 billion, including $729.2 million owed to the federal government.
Yellow fell into severe financial stress after a long stretch of poor management and strategic decisions dating back decades.
Yellow, formerly known as YRC Worldwide Inc., was one of the nation’s largest less-than-truckload carriers, companies that take shipments that are less than a full truckload. The Nashville, Tennessee-based company had 30,000 employees across the country.
The Wall Street Journal and FreightWaves reported in late July that customers had already started to leave the carrier in large numbers and that the company had stopped freight pickups.
Those reports arrived just days after Yellow averted a strike from the Teamsters amid heated contract negotiations.
Yellow blamed the nine-month talks for the demise of the company, saying it was unable to institute a new business plan to modernize operations and make it more competitive during that time.
Material from The Associated Press was used in this report.
