THOMASVILLE — Preliminary conversations on how to address the needs for upgrading Thomasville High School were partly the focus of a report to the Thomasville City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday.

Superintendent Chris Kennedy asked for approval to submit requests for qualifications for a designer to assist in obtaining grant funding for construction at Thomasville High School. Kennedy suggested that due to the extensive repair and renovations — perhaps rising to the level of necessitating a new high school — Thomasville school officials had approached Davidson County commissioners about a new school.

