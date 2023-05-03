THOMASVILLE — Preliminary conversations on how to address the needs for upgrading Thomasville High School were partly the focus of a report to the Thomasville City Schools Board of Education on Tuesday.
Superintendent Chris Kennedy asked for approval to submit requests for qualifications for a designer to assist in obtaining grant funding for construction at Thomasville High School. Kennedy suggested that due to the extensive repair and renovations — perhaps rising to the level of necessitating a new high school — Thomasville school officials had approached Davidson County commissioners about a new school.
The next step in either undertaking the complete renovation of the current school building or constructing a new one was to gather the RFQs, a process which the board approved Tuesday.
“We have begun conversations with the county commissioners regarding this,” Kennedy said. “All of that is contingent on receiving funding. The projections of that facility would be somewhere in the neighborhood of ($60 million to $70 million).”
In June 2022, then-Superintendent Cate Gentry broached the subject at a meeting of the Davidson County Board of Commissioners, expressing her hope that commissioners will be willing to chip in with improvements to the 1962 school building.
“Thomasville High School is a 60-year-old building,” Gentry said at the time. “It has really great bones, but it’s a 60-year-old building. One of the things we will be coming to you with in the future is some ways to partner on upgrading that facility.”
Kennedy updated school board members on the need for progression in those conversations, explaining that there remained measures that needed to be taken to procure funding. One of those measures is to move forward with fielding qualifications.
“At this time, we do not have a commitment for funding from county commissioners.” Kennedy said. “However, in order to have this ready to go, we need to let the RFQ go so that if we were to engage with someone who is ready to go, [they’re ready to move forward].”
Also during the May school board meeting, the board heard from a school leader in Davidson County who indicated his desire to work with TCS, not just on the high school project, but in other areas as well. Alan Beck, chairman of the Davidson County Board of Education, told the school board that he sought no competition between the three county school systems and hoped they would be able to work together cooperatively to meet the needs of all three.
“In all the years that I’ve been on the school board, there has not been much interaction between y’all and us, but what we have in common is our kids,” Beck said. “We need to get together with Lexington City Schools and talk about this, to make sure there is no competition. If y’all have buildings that y’all need and updates that y’all need for your school buildings, we’re not going to be against it.
“We want y’all to know that we’re here for y’all … and to create a relationship between your school system and ours that has not been there.”
