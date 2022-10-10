WALLBURG — Oak Grove didn’t get rattled after Ledford won the second set to even the match. Instead it got back to work and finished off a big rivalry win.

The Grizzlies regrouped well over the third and fourth sets, building a sizable lead in the third and winning key points late in the fourth, to beat the Panthers 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball last week in their Dig Pink Night at Ledford.

