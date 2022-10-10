WALLBURG — Oak Grove didn’t get rattled after Ledford won the second set to even the match. Instead it got back to work and finished off a big rivalry win.
The Grizzlies regrouped well over the third and fourth sets, building a sizable lead in the third and winning key points late in the fourth, to beat the Panthers 25-20, 19-25, 25-19, 25-18 in Mid-Piedmont 3A Conference volleyball last week in their Dig Pink Night at Ledford.
“A lot of people haven’t been around this program since the inception,” Oak Grove coach Sissy Rausch said on Thursday. “We were talking about it before the game — whenever we had freshmen and sophomores only, I think one of our sets here was 25-1.
“So, to see the progression from these kids — buying in and learning how to win. That’s the biggest thing. It’s not learning how not to lose, but learning how to win. They showed that mental toughness that we’ve been kind of waiting on. And hopefully that continues.”
Ciara Major had 10 kills and four blocks for the Grizzlies (11-8 overall, 8-0 conference), who have won nine of their last 11 matches — falling only to perennial powerhouses West Davidson and Southwestern Randolph.
Emma Sechrist added seven kills, while Tatum Tesh had 30 assists and Savannah Tiller had 20 digs. Hailey Kidder and Georgia Barnett also had four blocks each as Oak Grove gained the clear advantage atop the MPC standings.
“It’s amazing, especially beating them,” said Tesh, a junior setter. “Now, if we win our next two, we’ll be conference champs. That’d be nice and then we’d play the first round of states at our place, which is good.
“The girl who hit outside, she was really good and we finally adjusted to her,” she said of her team’s recovery late. “And we had a lot more energy and we just picked each other up and played as a team better.”
The Grizzlies won the final four points to seal the first set, then Ledford used a late 7-2 run to take the second set. Oak Grove answered right back, quickly building a 12-4 lead and staving off the Panthers’ run to within three before rebuilding its eight-point lead at 21-13 and finishing off the set.
In the fourth set, the Grizzlies erased Ledford’s five-point lead and the teams were tied as late as 17-17. Oak Grove won eight of the final nine points — including the final four — to seal a hard-fought season sweep after beating the Panthers 3-1 on Sept. 20.
The Grizzlies scored a handful of pivotal points with the score still close — highlighted by a dig by Tesh off a big spike by Ledford’s Khyra Barber that happened to drop in for a point to give her team a 19-17 lead.
“Oh, man, it was awesome,” Tesh said with a smile, recalling the play. “Just seeing my teammates’ faces and everything — just proud of me. It meant a lot to me.”
Barber finished with 13 kills to lead the Panthers (10-6, 6-2). Lily Peele added six kills, while Aramy Grier and Alex Graham each had four blocks. Jayda Stone tallied 17 digs, and Kensie Price had 14 digs and 26 assists as Ledford still aims to earn one of the conference’s two automatic berths into the state playoffs.
“I feel like we played well,” Panthers assistant coach Andy Peele said. “Oak Grove just seemed to want it more. We have to fix the little things. But we played well overall and we had good effort. It’s just the little things.”
Both teams will wrap up regular-season play this week.
Oak Grove will visit Central Davidson on Thursday.
Ledford will host rival North Davidson on Thursday.
The MPC tournament will be the following week.
“We’re in a great spot,” Peele said. “We feel very confident about our team. Oak Grove has played very well the two matches we’ve played them. We look forward to seeing them again in the conference tournament.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.