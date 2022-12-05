MIDWAY — Oak Grove got back on the right side of the ledger Friday night with home wins over Thomasville in both boys and girls action.

The Grizzlies’ girls recorded a 74-10 victory in the first game of the night, while the Bulldog boys kept things closer but ultimately fell short in an 83-66 final. Dalton Van Leuvan led the Grizzlies with a game-high 20 points, and Max VanWeerdhuizen had 19. Lane Kimmer and Gavin Stinson were also in double figures with 14 and 12, respectively.

Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.

Trending Videos