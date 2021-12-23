THOMASVILLE — A late 3-pointer by Oak Grove’s Luke Long with 12 seconds left lifted the Grizzlies to a 46-43 victory over the Bulldogs at Thomasville on Tuesday.
After Long netted the go-ahead bucket, Thomasville brought the ball up the floor and called a timeout with 8.4 seconds left. A Grizzly foul cut the time on the clock to 6 seconds when Thomasville inbounded the ball for a second time.
Their time now cut in half since the eventual game-winner, the Bulldogs inbounded a third time and got a quality look at a game-tying attempt when Bryce McCoy missed a corner 3 that would have sent the game to overtime just before the buzzer sounded.
“They knew the foul advantage that they had; I mean, it’s great basketball, right?” THS coach Ann Ferguson said. “Take the time off the clock, get that foul. We knew that they were basically going to try to do that, so we had some of our best shooters on the floor at the time. We had 11 [McCoy] flash to the ball. He’s a sophomore, but he doesn’t play like one. I thought he got a pretty clean look at the basket, but like anybody will tell you, a game never comes down to the last shot, but what happens the rest of the game.”
Gavin Stinson scored a game-high 14 points for Oak Grove, the only scorer in double figures. The Grizzlies’ zone defense presented Thomasville with problems throughout, as the home team struggled to crack the code in the halfcourt. Lymeake Washington led the way for the Bulldogs with eight points.
“All the credit to Oak Grove,” Ferguson said. “I’m going to take the blame for this loss tonight. As much as I think that there are some things that we need to improve on, I don’t know that I did a good enough job preparing us for that zone in practice this week and I don’t know that I did a good enough job preparing us on just exactly how Oak Grove would try to control the tempo.”
Clinging to a one-point advantage entering the fourth quarter, Thomasville made two consecutive fast break layups to put the team ahead 40-36 with 6:43 remaining, forcing an Oak Grove timeout. From that timeout, the Bulldogs would only score three points in the final 6:43. The Grizzlies responded by eventually putting together a 8-0 run to end the game, capped by Long’s trey.
“I thought there were too many times that they attacked us and we just opened up our hips and let them drive right past us,” Ferguson said. “I don’t care what defense you’re in. If you can’t stop the ball one-on-one, that’s going to be tough. … I thought that they made the plays when they needed to make the plays. They didn’t give up. They didn’t come in here expecting to get a loss tonight. They came in expecting to get a win, and tonight, better team [won].”
In the girls’ game, the Bulldogs dropped a fifth contest to start the season in a 59-13 final.
Laila Johnson paced Thomasville with six points. Zaire Jones led all scorers with 15 and Haley Long had 11 for the Grizzlies.
Despite an improved defensive intensity, Thomasville was unable to reverse the fortunes of an early-season slump.
“Our offense struggled under pressure,” Coach Shakeia Salters said. “When the ball’s in our hand and the defense is coming out to us, we struggle. We feel like we’re in a panic. We just need to calm down and run the offense. I think we did a lot better on defense. I think our defense is one thing that’s improving. We’re starting to rotate better, starting to move better.”
