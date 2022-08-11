DAVIDSON COUNTY — A project that promises to initially bring 180 jobs and a $350 million investment to Davidson County received another green light that brings the company one step closer to locating its newest plant.

At the first regular August meeting of Davidson County Board of Commissioners, a rezoning request by Nucor Corporation that allowed 276.08 acres to be classified as heavy industrial property was approved. Benjamin Pickett, Davidson County native and general manager of public affairs and government relations for Nucor, spoke of his urgency to bring the company to the area.

