DAVIDSON COUNTY — A project that promises to initially bring 180 jobs and a $350 million investment to Davidson County received another green light that brings the company one step closer to locating its newest plant.
At the first regular August meeting of Davidson County Board of Commissioners, a rezoning request by Nucor Corporation that allowed 276.08 acres to be classified as heavy industrial property was approved. Benjamin Pickett, Davidson County native and general manager of public affairs and government relations for Nucor, spoke of his urgency to bring the company to the area.
“This is an incredibly exciting investment for the future of this entire region,” Pickett said. “As a proud native of Davidson County, it is one I am personally honored to be a part of. … All of us from this area know all too well the impact of good jobs and entire industries moving from this area overseas over the last few decades. As a result, the biggest export from this area has become our people — and that includes me.
“But as I stand before you today, it will be our mission to do our part to stop that talent export from this part of North Carolina.”
In April, Nucor, one of the nation’s largest steel manufacturers, announced its intentions to create at least 180 jobs between 2023 and 2025. The average annual wage at the Nucor facility would be $99,660, which is more than double the Davidson annual average wage of $45,170.
The plant will be off U.S. 64 between I-85 and N.C. 109, less than 2,000 feet from the Thomasville ETJ.
The Davidson County plant will produce steel bar and rebar, the latter typically is used in the construction of roads, bridges, buildings and other infrastructure. Nucor manufactures a wide variety of steel products, including carbon and alloy steel.
Nucor’s new micromill in Davidson County will serve the construction market in the south Atlantic region along the I-85 corridor from Maryland to Georgia. Nucor is North America’s largest recycler, using scrap steel as its primary raw material. The proposed plant is estimated to produce as much as 430,000 tons of rebar per year.
Davidson County Commissioners James Shores and Todd Yates flew to a Nucor facility in Florida and toured the property. Shores explained that he came away very impressed with the operation. He lauded Nucor’s commitment to being a responsible corporate citizen and attests that the organization’s stated intent to develop a family atmosphere is more than just a slogan.
“Nucor’s not just a family with its teammates — they’re a family in the community,” Shores said. “I’ve talked to businesspeople and residents down there in Florida, and they couldn’t be happier. One of the orange groves down there, thousands of acres, they’re the ones that sold that land to Nucor. The gentleman that runs that is still down there and works with Nucor every single day. They all help each other. He needed water, and Nucor gave him some of their water to irrigate his crops.”
Chairman Steve Shell acknowledged following the vote the high esteem for which he holds the company, its team — and on a personal level — Pickett and his family. Shell worked with Pickett’s grandfather and hired his father-in-law years ago while working in the private sector.
“They aren’t even here yet, but they gave $850,000 to the three separate school systems, $100,000 to the backpack [program], $50,000 to the fire department already,” Shell said of Nucor. “That’s close to a $1 million investment and they haven’t even broken ground yet.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.