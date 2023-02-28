DAVIDSON COUNTY — A town hall meeting on Thursday brought more than 100 residents, employees and executives from Nucor to Davidson-Davie Community College for what became an exhibition of the company’s commitment.
Retention of local talent, investment of resources and a celebration of an emerging market were just a few of the topics covered at the hourlong session inside the Rittling Conference Center. The most recent occasion follows an announcement made by Nucor in the spring of 2022, where officials celebrated the company’s initial investment.
“We were here about a year ago, talking about being good neighbors,” said Steve Escobar, controller at Nucor Steel Lexington. “We gave $900,000 that day to the schools of Lexington, Thomasville and Davidson County. It wasn’t a publicity stunt. It was an investment, because we’re here to stay. We were investing in our future. Who’s going to be running this place? It’s the kids that are right here in this area.
“We [also] have a history of not laying off people. We intend to keep it that way.”
The largest producer of steel in the United States announced its plans in April to invest $350 million and create at least 180 jobs at a new plant making steel bar and rebar in Davidson County. Nucor, based in Charlotte, will produce as much as 430,000 tons of rebar a year at the plant on 200 acres along U.S. 64.
Wages will vary by job, but the average salary is expected to be just under $100,000, more than double the current average wage in Davidson County of $45,117. The annual payroll from the facility will total more than $15 million.
State officials say Nucor will have an estimated economic impact of $1.2 billion during a 12-year period. In addition to the $3.3 million the company will qualify for, the Golden LEAF Foundation also announced last year that it awarded $1.1 million through its Economic Catalyst Program to the city of Thomasville to help extend public sewer lines to serve the Nucor site.
At Thursday’s meeting, those in attendance spent more than 15 minutes asking questions of Nucor staff on what sort of advantages would come with working with the company. In order to prepare for hiring more than 150 melt shop, roll mill, maintenance, sales and clerical positions in March, the entire team on hand participated in educating residents.
During the Q&A portion of the event, various positions that will be posted, pay rates for posted jobs and benefits that are offered to employees were discussed.
“You have your basic stuff like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) and some matches,” Escobar said. “Profit sharing is one of those things we’re really excited about. We take 10% of our profits before taxes and we put it aside, and we give it back to all of our teammates.”
According to Escobar, more than $1 billion was given back to employees in 2022. To ensure the success of its recruitment and retention of talent, scholarships and tuition reimbursement are also part of the equation for Nucor.
Employees are also able to purchase up to $400 per week in Nucor stock, and the company will match 10% of it.
Interviews for positions should take place in May. Those who are selected for employment should be notified in June or July.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.