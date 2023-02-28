THONWS-03-01-23 NUCOR

Steve Escobar, controller at Nucor Steel Lexington, answers questions from residents on hand at Thursday’s town hall hosted at the Rittling Conference Center at DDCC.

 Photo by Daniel Kennedy

DAVIDSON COUNTY — A town hall meeting on Thursday brought more than 100 residents, employees and executives from Nucor to Davidson-Davie Community College for what became an exhibition of the company’s commitment.

Retention of local talent, investment of resources and a celebration of an emerging market were just a few of the topics covered at the hourlong session inside the Rittling Conference Center. The most recent occasion follows an announcement made by Nucor in the spring of 2022, where officials celebrated the company’s initial investment.

