THOMASVILLE — This one is going to sting for a while.
What could have been a huge homecoming win Friday night, turned into a devastating and heartbreaking loss for East Davidson.
Though the Golden Eagles rushed for a whopping 433 yards and controlled the time of possession, they failed to win the category that mattered most — the scoreboard.
North Rowan outlasted East in double overtime, connecting on an extra point to swipe a crucial 33-32 victory in 1-A/2-A Central Carolina Conference action.
“We showed tremendous heart and had a tremendous effort,” said EDHS head coach Vance Hanner. “I cannot say enough about my guys.
“But that is going to hurt us down the road with playoff seeding for the wild card. We have a tough assignment next week with Salisbury, so we have got to regroup.”
East established control in the trenches up front, and both quarterback Brogan Hill and tailback Josiah Allred benefitted from the work of the linemen. Hill powered his way to 181 yards on the ground and three touchdowns, while Allred racked up 233 yards and two scores.
Hill accounted for both of East’s touchdowns in the overtime sessions, scoring the first on a tough 4-yard run. The two-point conversion failed, leaving the door open for the Cavaliers.
North matched the TD in just two plays, but their two-point conversion was denied to send the game to a second OT.
It was Hill again reaching the end zone to put East back in front, but another conversion run was stopped at the goal line.
On the ensuing snap, North’s Jaemias Morrow got to the outside for a 10-yard score. The Cavaliers opted to try the extra point this time and succeeded, leaving the large homecoming crowd stunned.
Earlier in the night, East got off to an 8-0 start when Allred pushed the pile for a short touchdown run.
North matched the score early in the second period on Jeremiah Alford’s TD scramble, but the two-point conversion failed to keep East in front.
It was back and forth into the half with the remaining four possessions all resulting in points.
First it was Allred going untouched for an 8-yard tally, but the Cavaliers had the answer on a big 62-yard TD pass from Alford to Amari McArthur.
A 58-yard scamper by Allred would set up Hill’s 1-yard keeper that made it 20-12, but North would deliver the final blow of the opening half.
The kickoff was returned to the ED 18, where the Cavaliers needed just two plays to score. Alford’s touchdown run was followed up by a successful two-point conversion this time, knotting the score at 20-all.
Both teams would drive deep into the opponent’s territory in the second half, but the defenses held to keep the game at 20 apiece at the end of regulation. East thought it had scored the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter, but the officials ruled that the runner was aided on the play and the score was wiped off the board.
Hanner said the game plan coming in was to keep the ball away from North as much as they could. They succeeded in doing so, but the biggest difference in the second half was East’s inability to put the ball into the end zone.
“We just didn’t score there in the second half,” he said. “We needed to put points on the board in the second and third quarter. That was the difference in the game.”
East slips to 3-3 overall, 1-1 in the CCC. The Cavaliers are 4-2, 2-1.
The Eagles will have a tough one this week as they play host to undefeated Salisbury on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.