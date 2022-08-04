DAVIDSON COUNTY — In attempting to proactively avoid potential crisis situations in area educational facilities, Davidson County Schools is adopting a program predicated on student-driven solutions.

The DCS school board voted at its regular August meeting this week to purchase Panorama Education’s social-emotional learning platform. Panorama partners with districts across the state and country to provide data for school leaders to use to find potential stressors and options to address them.

