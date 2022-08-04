DAVIDSON COUNTY — In attempting to proactively avoid potential crisis situations in area educational facilities, Davidson County Schools is adopting a program predicated on student-driven solutions.
The DCS school board voted at its regular August meeting this week to purchase Panorama Education’s social-emotional learning platform. Panorama partners with districts across the state and country to provide data for school leaders to use to find potential stressors and options to address them.
“They provide a platform where we are able to gather actionable feedback based upon student surveys that help us measure student perceptions of social-emotional learning, empower student voice and support students at all levels,” Superintendent Emily Lipe said. “We utilize this data in a number of ways. … The data has been used to look at school safety and address bullying. It can look at social and emotional development, as well as student and teacher relationships.”
Lipe said she spoke with districts, including Randolph County, that have used the platform to identify students for support. One of Davidson’s goals, Lipe said, is to identify students for supplemental and intensive interventions who might be internalizing negative experiences before they see externalizing behaviors.
The platform, which is for grades 6-12, is preventative in nature. DCS will purchase the platform for $29,675 using federal funding.
Panorama reviews information from the schools and reports to administrators, including district-level staff, principals, assistant principals and counselors. Student surveys typically take 15-20 minutes to complete. This activity could be completed as part of homeroom in middle and high schools, Lipe said.
Teachers will administer surveys, but their involvement in assessment of the surveys would not be necessary.
“Teachers are welcome to be part of the conversation around the trends and patterns discovered within the school, but as far as teachers analyzing the data, that would not be necessary,” Lipe said.
Seven areas DCS will be assessing through the surveys include self management, social awareness, emotion regulation, school climate, a sense of belonging, school safety and supportive relationships.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy
