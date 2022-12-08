DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Board of Commissioners welcomed a new member this month, administered oaths of office for three returning commissioners and recognized an outgoing board member for a final time during its regular meeting on Monday.
Matt Mizell, who replaced outgoing Commissioner Don Truell following his victory in this year’s election, was sworn in to his new board seat and began his first term. Commissioners Chris Elliott, Steve Shell and Karen Watford, who were reelected, also swore oaths for their four-year terms.
Truell was thanked for his service and greeted Mizell as he began his tenure, telling him he knew he would do a good job. Watford was the leading vote-getter among commissioner candidates in her first election in 2018 and was again this year.
Commissioner Fred McClure will serve in a familiar role as board chair. He received the nod after being nominated by Commissioner Todd Yates and earning a unanimous vote. Yates was elected vice chair by virtue of a 6-1 vote. Commissioner Chris Elliott voted in dissent.
He objected similarly two years ago, questioning the consistency, or lack thereof, regarding the board’s election of officers. Elliott mentioned then that former commissioner Zak Crotts was not afforded the opportunity to serve as either chairman or vice chairman in his four years of service and suggested that he and fellow Commissioner James Shores should, at some point, have an opportunity to serve as an officer. The four longest-tenured board members — McClure, Shell, Watford and Yates — have each served as chair or vice chair.
Shell most recently completed his year as chairman, drawing praise from his fellow commissioners for the term he spent with the gavel.
“Of all the committees that we serve on together, he’s been very faithful in attendance and his comments on the boards have been very thoughtful,” McClure said. “I appreciate him as chair and as a member of the board I serve on.”
Shell thanked the board for their compliments, as Watford and Yates both took a moment to express their approval of the work he had done. In receiving the kind words, Shell doubled down on his commitment to all the effort required to serve as commissioner.
“It’s been a pleasure to serve this board and this county as chairman,” Shell said. “I hope and pray that I’ve represented [the county] well and I will continue to do that as a commissioner.”
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
