DAVIDSON COUNTY — The Davidson County Board of Commissioners welcomed a new member this month, administered oaths of office for three returning commissioners and recognized an outgoing board member for a final time during its regular meeting on Monday.

Matt Mizell, who replaced outgoing Commissioner Don Truell following his victory in this year’s election, was sworn in to his new board seat and began his first term. Commissioners Chris Elliott, Steve Shell and Karen Watford, who were reelected, also swore oaths for their four-year terms.

