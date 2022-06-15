THOMASVILLE – The HiToms couldn’t find a way out of their recent struggles.
High Point-Thomasville fell behind early and couldn’t catch up in falling 7-1 against the Martinsville Mustangs in Coastal Plain League baseball Tuesday night at Finch Field.
“One inning dictates a lot of our baseball games right now,” HiToms coach DJ Russ said. “And we need to persevere a little more when things aren’t going our way.
“We hit a couple barrels for outs in the first inning and it was that feeling of: ‘Here we go again.’ We had a little bad luck and we started feeling sorry for ourselves. … When one mistake happens we have to pick it up and not let it spiral.”
Martinsville (7-7), which led 1-0 in the second, raced away with five runs in the fourth – highlighted by a grand slam by Drew Mize – to lead 6-0. It extended its lead to 7-0 in the seventh.
The HiToms (6-8), who have lost seven of their last eight, got on the board in the eighth when Mitch Smith scored from third following a wild toss on a grounder to first base. But they couldn’t pull any closer.
High Point-Thomasville starter Jake Bloss took the loss, allowing five runs on four hits and one walk in three innings. Clay Edmondson, a former Southern Guilford standout, allowed a home run but helped steady the ship in relief.
Jacob Landis and Peyton Schofield also pitched solidly in relief.
Five batters each had one hit for the HiToms.
“We’re giving away a little too much at the plate,” Russ said. “We’re working deep counts, and that’s what we’ve been doing the entire summer so far. But we’re really struggling at the very end – a lot of 3-2 counts ending in strikeouts looking. And it can be tough. But you’ve got to stay positive.”
“We’ve already shown we’re a good team,” Russ said. “We’re just in a little slide right now and we have to persevere.”
