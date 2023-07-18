THONWS-07-19-23 PIANOS.jpg

Thomasville artist Rob Hibbits leans on the piano he painted for Thomasville’s downtown pianos project.

 SPECIAL TO THE TIMES

THOMASVILLE — While wandering around downtown Salisbury, piano teacher Priscilla Oldaker was inspired by the painted pianos lining the street from a public art project there.

As vice president of People Achieving Community Enhancement, she wanted to bring some of that beauty and music to her city.