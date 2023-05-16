THOMASVILLE — More than 1,000 graduates received their degrees at Davidson-Davie Community College’s commencement ceremony on May 11.

A total of 1,016 graduates earned a collective total of 1,286 credentials — including 586 associate degrees, 140 diplomas and 560 certificates. More than 100 high school students got a head start on college by pursuing transfer pathways through the Career & College Promise program.

