THOMASVILLE — More than 1,000 graduates received their degrees at Davidson-Davie Community College’s commencement ceremony on May 11.
A total of 1,016 graduates earned a collective total of 1,286 credentials — including 586 associate degrees, 140 diplomas and 560 certificates. More than 100 high school students got a head start on college by pursuing transfer pathways through the Career & College Promise program.
While not all graduates were able to participate in graduation, likely due to work and family obligations, a record number joined their classmates this year to celebrate their accomplishments in person.
“There’s nothing better than celebrating our graduates while also welcoming family, friends and community members to campus,” said Susan Burleson, executive vice president for academic and student affairs. “Over 4,000 people were on our campus today, and we were able to share with them what our faculty and staff already know — whether graduate, friend and family, or future student, you will always have a home at Davidson-Davie Community College.”
An additional 1,000 people from six countries watched the livestream of the ceremony.
Chairman of the Board of Trustees Kevin Firquin shared with the audience why everyone should be proud to be part of Davidson-Davie. Carol Boice, president of the Student Government Association, built on the college’s “Storm” moniker and encouraged graduates to storm forward through the difficult parts of life, as she did in the years leading up to her decision to enroll at Davidson-Davie.
Boice also was recognized during graduation for being one of eight winners out of 2,700 applicants for the prestigious Guistwhite Scholarship through the national Phi Theta Kappa organization.
Other student awards announced during graduation included the Academic Excellence Award, a state-level honor that went to graduate Stephanie Hernandez. Graduation scholarships were awarded to Sara Woolsey, Jaden Koonts, Sarah Emerson, Rebecca Mills, Carol Boice, Sara Gifford, Brandon Snipes and Kolton Varney.
