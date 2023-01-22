THOMASVILLE — The Martin Luther King Social Action Committee (MLK-SAC) celebrated their 22nd MLK Oratorical Contest on Saturday, Jan. 14, hosted by Mills Homes Baptist Church, on the campus of Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, 701 Watson Circle.

The MLK Dean of Students Dr. Pamela S. Jackson contacted principals and guidance counselors starting in October 2022. Thirteen students (5 juniors and 8 seniors) represented 10 high schools for this year’s oratorical contest. Thirteen scholarships were given to students, as well as four superlatives awards.

