THOMASVILLE — A series of events to honor the life and legacy of America’s most renowned civil rights leader will return to Thomasville in the coming days.
The Martin Luther King Social Action Committee will remember his impact once again with a three-day celebration set to begin with the MLK Cultural Arts Celebration at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 15 inside Citadel of Faith Christian Fellowship. Events will continue at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 16 with the MLK Oratorical Contest at Mills Home Baptist Church.
Each year, the committee attempts to encapsulate a key element of the ministry of King with an overarching theme. This year’s oratorical contest will also point to challenges of the current climate.
“The 2022 MLK Oratorical Contest theme is 'No More Business as Usual,'” said Dr. Pamela S. Jackson, MLK Dean of Students. “We will follow all the COVID-19 protocol with masks and social distancing, asking all to come out and celebrate our students who have a lot to share about how their worlds were turned upside down, and they are no longer living business as usual.”
The conclusion of its celebration will transpire on Monday, Jan. 17 at Mills Home Baptist Church, where the 36th MLK National Holiday Observance begins at 6 p.m. The Rev. George B. Jackson will be featured as the keynote speaker. The recipient of the 2022 MLK Community Service Award will also be recognized at the holiday observance.
Calvin Smith, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, was bestowed the honor this year. Michael Blackwell, president and CEO Baptist Children's Homes of North Carolina, will be presented an honorary Doctorate of Divinity Degree from United Cornerstone University in Thomasville.
MLK-SAC will give over $20,000 in scholarships and trophies in 2022 to high school juniors and seniors from the Piedmont who will participate in the contest.
"We have three returning seniors in this year's competition and they expressed confidence because of their participation from last year,” Pamela Jackson said. “I am also excited because we have students not only from the Triad, but also students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools. I have been meeting with the potential orators via Zoom and I have been pleased with the participation.”
She said the next meeting is scheduled for Thursday and any interested students should visit the website at mlksac.com to find the Zoom information. Since its inception, the Martin Luther King Social Action Committee has awarded over $180,000 to more than 220 students from 30 different high schools in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
For more information on any of the events, contact Miranda Bolton, MLK-SAC executive secretary at 336-476-7218, or at mlksac93@gmail.com.
