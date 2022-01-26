THOMASVILLE — After inclement weather postponed a three-day celebration of the legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. earlier this month in Thomasville, Saturday, Jan. 29, will instead mark the occasion for that celebration.
A pair of events to honor the life of America’s most renowned civil rights leader will return to Thomasville as one when the Martin Luther King Social Action Committee is scheduled to remember his impact. The 36th MLK National Holiday Observance is now combined with the MLK Oratorical Contest at Mills Home Baptist Church to be held at 3 p.m.
The Rev. Dr. George B. Jackson acknowledged that 2022 will be a different year for the observance, but that it was important for the group to continue its tradition.
“It definitely changes things for us, because we’ve had to compact our two services that we each planned for about an hour and 30 minutes into one service that’s now going to be about 100 minutes,” Jackson said. “So there are some key pieces of each service that we’re going to eliminate, but the featured events, the oratorical contest and the scholarship award and the community service award, we’re going to preserve those.”
Calvin Smith, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, will be bestowed the honor of the MLK Community Service Award this year. Michael Blackwell, president and CEO Baptist Children’s Homes of North Carolina, will also be presented an honorary Doctorate of Divinity Degree from United Cornerstone University in Thomasville.
MLK-SAC will give over $20,000 in scholarships and trophies this year to high school juniors and seniors from the Piedmont who will participate in the contest. According to Jackson, it will be the largest monetary value distributed in the history of the MLK-SAC’s oratorical contest.
“The real focus is continuing Dr. King’s orator legacy of being the greatest public speaker in American history,” Jackson said. “To do that, we have to continue to train and polish and prepare these high school juniors and seniors to stand in front of an audience and speak their heart and their mind. It’s been really challenging for our contestants, starting as a contest of about 15 that has been whittled down now to about 10 because of COVID-19.
“With this variant, kids have called us last minute and said ‘I’m sorry, I’m going to be under quarantine. I’m not going to be able to make it.’ There’s nothing you can say but I’m going to be praying for you.”
Dr. Pamela S. Jackson, MLK Dean of Students, highlighted the importance of overcoming challenges associated with the pandemic earlier this year when she discussed the contest’s annual theme.
“The 2022 MLK Oratorical Contest theme is ‘No More Business as Usual,’ ” Pamela Jackson said. “We will follow all the COVID-19 protocols with masks and social distancing, asking all to come out and celebrate our students who have a lot to share about how their worlds were turned upside down, and they are no longer living business as usual.
“I am also excited because we have students not only from the Triad, but also students from Charlotte-Mecklenburg schools.”
For those who cannot be in attendance, the event will be streamed on Facebook Live via the Citadel of Faith’s social media page or its website at www.citadel of faith.net. Those responsible for maintaining the observance hope residents will support it in the way local benefactors have.
“The event is worthy of the sacrifice for people to come out Saturday and hear the great program that is regionally recognized,” Jackson said. “It is an excellent observance of Dr. King’s birthday and national holiday.”
Since its inception, the Martin Luther King Social Action Committee has awarded over $180,000 to more than 220 students from 30 different high schools in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.