THOMASVILLE — A four-day event to honor the life of America’s most renowned civil rights will resume today when the Martin Luther King Social Action Committee holds the 22nd MLK Oratorical Contest at Mills Home Baptist Church at 6 p.m.

This year’s contestants will receive more than $25,000 in scholarships and trophies, the largest monetary value distributed in the history of the MLK-SAC’s oratorical contest. High school juniors and seniors from the Piedmont Triad will participate in this year’s oratorical contest, a tradition in Thomasville that has helped hundreds of students pay for their college tuition over parts of the last three decades.

