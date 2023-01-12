THOMASVILLE — A four-day event to honor the life of America’s most renowned civil rights will resume today when the Martin Luther King Social Action Committee holds the 22nd MLK Oratorical Contest at Mills Home Baptist Church at 6 p.m.
This year’s contestants will receive more than $25,000 in scholarships and trophies, the largest monetary value distributed in the history of the MLK-SAC’s oratorical contest. High school juniors and seniors from the Piedmont Triad will participate in this year’s oratorical contest, a tradition in Thomasville that has helped hundreds of students pay for their college tuition over parts of the last three decades.
“We are excited because currently we have 16 students registered representing 13 different high schools,” said Dr. Pamela Jackson, MLK Dean of Students. “[We have] students [from] the Piedmont Triad, a student coming from Weddington High School and another from Wade Hampton High School in Greenville, South Carolina.”
MLK-SAC will also honor two MLK Community Service Awards recipients — Teresa B. Mitchell, director of student services at Thomasville City Schools; and Kelvin Sellers, pastor of A Second Chance Community Ministry in High Point.
The oratorical contest follows Friday’s showcase, an African Arts Festival. The local theme of this year’s celebration is “Dismantling the Strongholds of Systemic Racism, Poverty and Violence.”
A Multicultural Arts Celebration will be held at Citadel of Faith Christian Fellowship on Sunday at 4 p.m., featuring vocal sensation Christa Faison-Hall from Ahoskie; violinist Gabbi Rodgers from Raleigh; and Nick Hayes and Cufflinx from Greensboro. This worship experience is free to the public.
The 37th MLK National Holiday Observance is set for Monday at 7 p.m., hosted by Calvin Smith, pastor of First Missionary Baptist Church, inside his facility at 103 Church St. in Thomasville. This service will feature High Point University Genesis Gospel Choir.
Since its inception, the Martin Luther King Social Action Committee has awarded over $200,000 to more than 230 students from three dozen different high schools in North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.
Mills Home Baptist Church is on the campus of Baptist Children’s Home at 701 Watson Circle in Thomasville. For more information, contact MLK-SAC Executive Secretary Miranda Bolton at 336-476-7218, or at mlksac93@gmail.com.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
