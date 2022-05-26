THOMASVILLE — A year after the Memorial Day Parade Parade and Ceremony had to scale down the festivities, and two years after it had to cancel the formal gathering altogether, the event is back on in full.
One organization in particular is excited to resume its participation in the festivities. Dan Bryant, junior warden with the Thomasville Masonic Lodge, said the organization is pleased to offer its customary refreshments for the first time in years at Cushwa Stadium, where the lodge will start serving hot dogs and drinks at 10:30 a.m. Monday.
“We just do what we can to try to help our community,” Bryant said. “Inside of our lodge, we’ve had members who were veterans and there are a couple of members who are in the military now. Our freedom is very, very precious. These guys, when they join up for the military, they give up their entire lifestyle to serve. They leave behind wives, children, brothers and sisters, moms and dads.
“We’re trying to show our appreciation as best we can. COVID did slow us down a little bit, because we weren’t allowed to do anything during those years, but we’re back at it now.”
COVID-19 drastically impacted the observance of the holiday in both 2020 and 2021. Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt said in March, however, that the parade committee reconvened and ensured the parade will take its regular route this year down East and West Main streets to Salem Street, north to Stadium Drive, ending on Emma Street.
The parade was developed 36 years ago by the late Hubert Leonard, former Thomasville mayor who rose through the ranks during a 43-year military career and served as adjutant general of the North Carolina National Guard and as a civilian aide to the U.S. Secretary of the Army. Together with his brother, Joe Leonard, a tradition started by two siblings has been one of the largest of its kind in America.
Hubert Leonard passed away in 2018. Before he did, he left a legacy for the city’s war veterans and an annual event to remember his life and those like him. For the better part of four decades, Thomasville has been the standard bearer for honoring fallen military personnel in the southeast region of the United States.
The event for which the Leonard brothers are known began with a half-dozen people clearing honeysuckles and weeds from around a veteran’s monument near Cushwa Stadium. A marching parade from the Big Chair to the monument was formed, and each year, the parade drew more and more people.
The N.C. Memorial Day Parade has been a fixture for the entire region and one of the city’s biggest draws of the year.
Staff writer Daniel Kennedy can be reached at 336-888-3578, or at kennedy@tvilletimes.com.
