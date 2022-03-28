THOMASVILLE — A year after the Memorial Day Parade Parade and Celebration had to scale down the festivities, and two years after it had to cancel the formal gathering altogether, the event is back on in full.
COVID-19 drastically impacted the observance of the holiday in both 2020 and 2021. Thomasville City Manager Michael Brandt said at last week’s regular March meeting of the City Council that the North Carolina Memorial Day Parade and Celebration Committee plans to observe the holiday in earnest in May.
“The Memorial Day committee is happy to announce that their parade is back this year,” Brandt said. “It is scheduled for Memorial Day, Monday, May 30. The parade will take its regular route down East and West Main streets to Salem Street, north to Stadium Drive, ending on Emma Street.”
The parade was developed 36 years ago by the late Hubert Leonard, a former Thomasville mayor who rose through the ranks during a 43-year military career and served as adjutant general of the North Carolina National Guard and as a civilian aide to the U.S. Secretary of the Army. Together with his brother, Joe Leonard, a tradition started by two siblings has been one of the largest of its kind in America.
Hubert Leonard passed away in 2018. Before he did, he left a legacy for the city’s war veterans and an annual event to remember his life and those like him. For the better part of four decades, Thomasville has been the standard bearer for honoring fallen military personnel in the southeast region of the United States.
The event for which the Leonard brothers are known began with a half-dozen people clearing honeysuckles and weeds from around a veteran’s monument near Cushwa Stadium. A marching parade from the Big Chair to the monument was formed, and each year, the parade drew more and more people.
The N.C. Memorial Day Parade has been a fixture for the entire region and one of the city’s biggest draws of the year.
Also during the March meeting, City Council voted to approve the application for a grant in the amount of $2.2 million for water and sewer upgrades for an unknown company. At this stage, the ongoing preparations are collectively known as Project M.
