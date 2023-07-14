DAVIDSON COUNTY — An area nonprofit medical ministry is inviting the public to view its new home.
Davidson Medical Ministries is set to unveil its rebuilt clinic in Lexington that was damaged by flooding on Christmas Eve of 2022. It’s hosting an open house for the public 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The clinic is located at 420 N. Salisbury St. During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility, interact with staff and learn more about the medical services provided by the nonprofit.
The flood was caused by three burst pipes, leaving more than 80% of the building submerged.
The ministry has expressed public thanks for the support in rebuilding the clinic. Those donating space and services for the rebuilding effort include DayMark, Davidson County Library, First Reformed UCC, Kintegra, Alley Plumbing, Central Services, CSP Technologies, Hedgecock Builders, Johnson Electric, the Lexington Fire Department and Taylor Construction.
“Davidson Medical Ministries expresses their sincere gratitude for all of those who rallied behind them during this challenging period,” the nonprofit said in a press release.
The ministry says the reconstruction has “transformed the clinic into a modern and inviting health care facility.”
