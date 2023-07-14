DAVIDSON COUNTY — An area nonprofit medical ministry is inviting the public to view its new home.

Davidson Medical Ministries is set to unveil its rebuilt clinic in Lexington that was damaged by flooding on Christmas Eve of 2022. It’s hosting an open house for the public 2-4 p.m. Sunday. The clinic is located at 420 N. Salisbury St. During the open house, attendees will have the opportunity to tour the facility, interact with staff and learn more about the medical services provided by the nonprofit.