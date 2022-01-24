THOMASVILLE — A group of first responders were gifted a sum of money last week following a charity golf tournament that continues to back the workers who give of their time to provide opportunities for residents in need.
Each year, Mayor Raleigh York Jr. presents a charitable organization in Thomasville with a financial contribution following the Mayor’s Cup Golf Tournament. Thomasville Rescue Squad was the beneficiary of the 2021 event, receiving $8,375 to go toward the purchase of equipment and smaller expenses necessary for operation.
In recent years, the rescue squad has struggled to attract new members and recruit benefactors to subsidize its services. City leaders, led by York, desire to see the legacy of TRS live on through a new generation of first responders.
“We’re trying to work out a thing now where we get younger people interested, get them in here, get them trained,” McCarn said. “I believe if we do that, we’ll get back on our feet. We just need a little bit of help right now on the funding.”
McCarn said TRS is responsible for backing up the county’s rescue squad. With no professional staff on site, they just don’t have the capabilities to field as many calls as they’d like in the city.
“We struggle daily to keep the doors open, to keep the services provided for the community,” TRS member Bobby “Rusty” Goins said. “Protective gear for us is one of our biggest needs. That, along with just daily operating [expense], the price of fuel now burns us up.”
Thomasville Fire Department has geared up in many ways to help with rescue and calls that for decades the city’s department did not have the capacity to do. The mayor said he is confident in the ability of the rescue squad to continue its response and support services. He also added that the unpaid members of the squad do yeoman’s work in vital situations when residents are in the greatest need.
“I had started on the rescue squad board about a year ago,” York said. “They were in need of some funds, so we decided to make them the nonprofit for this year from the golf tournament. This is an all-volunteer rescue squad. Nobody gets paid for anything. They do it out of the goodness of their heart, so they deserve some help.
“Hopefully by this, and if this gets out in the public, maybe some people will see it and wish to help them out in any way they can,” York said.
